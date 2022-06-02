Domestic supercomputer among the top 500 – University of Innsbruck

“Vienna Scientific Cluster 5” (VSC-5), in which the University of Innsbruck is participating, is already one of the world’s fastest supercomputers even before its completion.

With the “Vienna Scientific Group 5” (VSC-5), Austrian science will soon have the next stage of expansion into high-performance computing on a global scale. in present TOP500 . ranking Of the supercomputers, the VSC-5 ranks 301 – although it is still in the installation stage. The current configuration achieves a benchmark value of 2.31 petaflops. The real performance remains to be seen, but this will open up new possibilities for science.

The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research as part of performance agreements with universities. Science Minister Martin Polachek is pleased with the successful debut of the new high-performance computer at the national level: “For the Ministry of Science, the most modern and therefore competitive research infrastructure is an essential building block for Austria’s success in science and research. The first strong sign of life from the new machine makes me very happy and I would like To thank all involved universities and hardware suppliers. In difficult times to procure hardware, computing capabilities were expanded with the greatest commitment and the project’s success was impressively proven with the first benchmark.”

subordinate The scientific cluster in Vienna It is a joint project of Austrian universities – TU Vienna, University of Vienna, TU Graz, University of Innsbruck, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna, and Johannes Kepler University Linz. MEGWARE is responsible for implementing VSC-5.