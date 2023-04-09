science

Biodiversity: Welcome to Biberland – Spectrum of Science

April 9, 2023
Faye Stephens

Broken logs protrude sharply from the undergrowth, felled logs dot the landscape, and water laps beneath your boots. Anyone who enters beaver territory is sometimes shocked. It’s a desert here, very different from a man-made cultural landscape. But however powerful the beaver is at work, its contribution is just as valuable: it corrects our human errors.

