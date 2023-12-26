Dog Rose suddenly appears after seven years

Rose the dog reappeared after seven years.Image: Lost dog recovered in southern UK

A family takes in a dog – and immediately afterwards the animal disappears. Seven years later, Rose suddenly returned.

Dog Rose has been missing for seven years – and now she has reappeared near the English village of Crawley Down. This was reported by several American and British media outlets, citing “Lost Dog Recovery UK South”.

The organization writes that Rose has been wandering around the small town for years, with one resident even putting her age at a decade. Not quite: According to the animal welfare organization that found Rose near Crawley Dawn, the dog has been missing since the beginning of 2017. She disappeared less than 24 hours after her new owners claimed her.

Warm chicken in cage

To keep Rose safe, animal rights activists used a trick: after local residents reported the stray animal, she was fed regularly for a week. On the eighth day, the warm chickens were placed in the cage.

As Rose started dinner, the door closed behind her. “She was understandably frightened, but remained friendly,” the animal rights activists wrote on Facebook.

The family won't get Rose back

The dog was chopped up. It soon became clear the animal's name, who its owners were, and when it disappeared. They are “overjoyed” that she is doing well and safe, but are sad that they cannot bring the dog home. The family's living conditions have changed a lot in the past few years.

However, Rose is doing well, as animal rescuers explain on Facebook: “She no longer has to spend her senior years fighting for herself.” Rose is currently being cared for at a reception center in the small English town of Edenbridge.

Rose has many requests

We have also received many inquiries from people who would like to receive Rose. Anyone interested in the dog should contact Last Chance Animal Rescue.

“We know many will be disappointed, but Rose can only have one family,” the animal rescuers wrote. If you would like to foster a dog but have been rejected, you are welcome to offer assistance at an animal shelter in your area. “Animal rescue in the UK is under a lot of pressure. Animals need someone to look after them.”