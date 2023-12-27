Police are investigating threats against judges

“Maybe they rot in hell. Once again: Merry Christmas!”: Donald Trump. dpa

US authorities are currently investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court justices who issued a ruling declaring Trump ineligible to serve as president.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump was unfit to serve as president because of his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

CNN quoted a statement from the FBI as saying: “The FBI is aware of the situation and is working with local law enforcement.”

A Denver police spokesperson told Axios they are investigating incidents targeting Colorado Supreme Court justices. The police are conducting “extra patrols around the judges' residences.”

Trump wants to return to the White House for Republicans after the 2024 presidential election. But the 77-year-old has to fight on different legal fronts. He will likely face four criminal trials in an election year, for example for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He lost to Democrat Joe Biden at the time, but to this day he does not acknowledge his defeat and spreads lies about election fraud.

The Republican used the Christmas season to post a series of hate messages on the platform he co-founded, Truth Social. He criticized the Biden government and the judiciary and wrote about “criminals” in his country who wanted to destroy the United States with open borders, inflation, a lack of energy independence or the “electric car craze.” “Maybe they rot in hell. He added in capital letters: “Once again: HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

