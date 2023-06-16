Does Hamilton still have enough “energy”?

hide posthide post 2:20 p.m Häkkinen: Hamilton has other priorities now

Mika Hokkinen can’t imagine Lewis Hamilton, now 28, moving to another team again. In a video for ‘Unibet’ He says it would be a “surprise” if Hamilton leaves Mercedes. “I know Lewis doesn’t race with his head 100 percent anymore. That’s normal,” he explains. So it’s “highly unlikely” Hamilton will switch back to Ferrari, for example. “Priorities change in life [mit dem Alter]”, he reports from his own experience and explains: “Formula 1 was not the most important thing then.” However, it is “not an easy situation” for Hamilton at the moment,” he emphasizes. Because domestically, the record world champion is under pressure from the much younger George Russell. The important question is whether Hamilton still has enough “energy” at his age to accept this fight.

His last world title…

… Lewis Hamilton won in 2020. If he does in fact become World Champion again, he will be (again) in this photo series as well. But one thing is clear: with each additional year, the eighth title is statistically less… Photo gallery: Top 9: Longest time between two world titles in Formula 1

Alpine: Strong in Canada through 2022?

Last year Alpine finished in the points with both cars in Montreal and Fernando Alonso qualified P2 on Saturday! Esteban Ocon hopes to put up a similar performance this year. “I think we had a good car here last year. It was one of those weekends where we scored a lot of points,” said Ocon, who clarified: “I’m not saying it’s easy to perform here. But lately, Alpine has always been fast, especially in qualifying. “We still need to focus on race pace and figure out why we’re not as competitive on Sundays as we are on Saturdays,” he says. “But overall, what we’re doing is going in the right direction,” he explains with satisfaction. Let’s see what this weekend means. Also, there should be some updates to the A523.

Sunoda: Discussions with FIA about Barcelona

“I’m still angry,” reveals the Japanese about the penalty he received in the last race in Barcelona. That is why a discussion was held with the FIA ​​yesterday afternoon to understand their “perspective”. But it probably hasn’t changed much. “I’m not going to change my approach,” Tsunoda clarifies. I will try to defend myself as much as possible within the limits,” he declares about the future. “I thought it was within bounds,” he said of the tackle on Guanyu Zhou in Barcelona. “The stewards saw it differently. Tsunoda still thinks the punishment was “too harsh”. “I have to accept that,” he shrugs.

Special helmet

Valtteri Bottas returns to action this weekend with a special helmet design. Really cute, definitely one of the funniest ideas! The helmet was designed (as always) by friend Tiffany Cromwell.

Williams: Canada updates for Alban only

Williams has new parts this weekend – but only for one driver. Dave Robson reveals: “The track at Montreal should suit the FW45’s strengths a bit more than Monaco and Barcelona.” “Also available this week are some upgraded parts exclusive to Alex [Albons] The car will be used. We expect to be more competitive,” Robson believes. “But we will take time on Friday to find out if the new set gives the expected results,” he explains. Meanwhile, Alban insists that this weekend’s updates aren’t major. But he added: “I think it will put us more into the midfield battle. We’ve dropped back a bit in the last few races and hopefully we can get back into the fight for points as a result.” We are excited!

Does Germany need a Formula 1 hero again?

At least that’s what Franz Dost believes. AlphaTauri is the group boss with ‘oe24’ Among other things, he talked about the declining interest in Formula 1 in Germany. He explains that it is only a national phenomenon. Regarding the current state of Formula 1, “We are sold out at almost all the racetracks,” he insists: “The main reason is that the ratings are falling in Germany and Austria. [Nationalhelden] Ms.” “When I came to Germany in 1988, Formula 1 was a small thing. Then Michael Schumacher came and the ratings went up. The same in Spain with Alonso,” he recalled. In other words: if Germany has a real Formula 1 star again, according to Tost, interest will rise again.