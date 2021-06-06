science

Disaster: a Stone Age tsunami devastated the coast of Scotland

June 7, 2021
Faye Stephens

Near the end of the last Ice Age, the Doggerland, the area of ​​land between Great Britain and Europe, gradually filled with water. But also partially flood-like, such as around 6200 BC. When the alleged Storegga event caused a tsunami in the North Sea. According to the calculation of a team of researchers led by Mark Bateman of the University of Sheffield, the tidal waves caused by the tsunami flooded the coast of what is now Scotland more than previously thought.

READ  Make your own pudding - an addictive recipe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *