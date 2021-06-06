Disaster: a Stone Age tsunami devastated the coast of Scotland

Near the end of the last Ice Age, the Doggerland, the area of ​​land between Great Britain and Europe, gradually filled with water. But also partially flood-like, such as around 6200 BC. When the alleged Storegga event caused a tsunami in the North Sea. According to the calculation of a team of researchers led by Mark Bateman of the University of Sheffield, the tidal waves caused by the tsunami flooded the coast of what is now Scotland more than previously thought.

for study in the trade journal “Boreas” The researchers documented sediment layers and took samples near the town of Montrose on the Scottish east coast. They then dated the samples to a time window of about 8,200 years ago with the help of optically stimulated luminescence. This method measures the last time the sediment was exposed to sunlight. From the data, the team developed a simulation of how the tsunami hit the Scottish coast. It is assumed that three waves hit the Earth’s surface and carried the sediments up to 30 km inland. The strongest wave reached a height of about 6.45 meters.

“The Storegga event is probably the best-studied and planned tsunami,” the researchers wrote in their study. Based on this, similar events can also be plotted in the future. “In the Storegga region, landslides could also occur in the future, but a similar event is likely to occur near Greenland or the flank of a volcano in the Canary Islands will erupt.”

The Paleo tsunami was caused by the massive submarine rupture of the cliff edge off the Norwegian coast – the Storegga event. Large lumps of mud slid into the deep sea and produced monstrous waves that spread across the North Sea.