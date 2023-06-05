science

Dino fossil likely obtained illegally – science

June 5, 2023
Faye Stephens

Brasilia / Karlsruhe (dpa) – A dinosaur fossil that may have been brought illegally to Germany has been returned to Brazil. The Ministry of Science announced that the fossil of the dinosaur Obiragara jubatus arrived in Brazil on Sunday.

Representatives of the Ministry of Science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German Embassy and Carrere University opened the boxes and inspected the materials. “The Ministry of Science has spared no effort to make Obiragara’s return possible. However, without the mobilization of the Brazilian scientific community, we would not have succeeded. The German government listened to our requests and together we achieved this victory,” said Minister of Science, Technology and Social Development Ignacio Arruda.

