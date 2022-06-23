Diagnostics with the smell of insects – a healing practice

A breakthrough in cancer diagnosis

It will be in the near future Diagnosing insect cancer in humans? The latest research results indicate this, because it was possible with the help of an insect’s sense of smell and a special sensor Different types of oral cavity cancer To determine.

In a recent study conducted by experts in Michigan State University To investigate whether locusts can identify different types of cancer based on their sense of smell. The results are available on the prepress server in English for Life Sciences”purexiveTo read.

Diagnosing diseases through animals

In the past, animals were trained to detect certain diseases in humans. For example, dogs can smell cancer or COVID-19.

Can insects smell cancer?

Now there is one A new approach to diagnosing cancer by insects. so called VOC Sensor Based on the neural circuits of insect smell.

Evidence of cancer in exhaled air

that Metabolic processes in cancer cells are alteredAccording to the researchers, this has already been clearly demonstrated. This is reflected in the composition VOC (VOC) in the exhaled air of infected persons.

Researchers have built a new VOC sensor in which an in vivo insect brain has been combined with an electrophysiology platform. with this

Therefore, through VOC composition of individual cell cultures induced olfactory neurological reactions in the so-called antenna lobes Cerebral region in insects.

Insects have sniffed three types of oral cancer

On the one hand, it is possible Three different types of human oral cavity cancer They are reliably distinguished from each other. On the other hand, the use of the sensor also enabled the infection of the three types of cancer from one of them Characterize the oral non-cancerous cell lineAccording to the team.

Oral cancer classification works reliably

“By assessing the neural responses elicited by carcinogenic and non-cancerous VOCs, we show that classification of oral cancer based on the response of the olfactory neuron is sensitive and reliable.Researchers’ report.

It took 250 milliseconds to detect cancer

Another advantage is that this brain-based approach to identifying cancer It leads to very fast resultsWith detection time, according to researchers only 250 milliseconds lies.

The team also showed that the new method for diagnosing cancer is effective in changing chemical environments Mimic natural conditions.

“Our brain-based cancer detection system includes a new method for VOC sensing that will advance the development of other advanced technologies for non-invasive cancer detection.‘Summed up the experts. (as such)