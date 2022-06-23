Grams Consultation Hours: What Can Phytotherapy Do?

podcast by



Phytotherapy uses the healing properties of plants. Either the plant itself is used or made into a tea. This does not mean, for example, medicines that use individual components of plants.

But not every plant can be used to have a therapeutic effect. But sometimes, the substances that plants use can help people, too. For example, mugwort is used for to treat malaria. It was 2015 for Discover the active ingredient Artemisinin until the Nobel Prize.

Plant medicine is not homeopathy

Even if plants were used in homeopathy, the equation with phytotherapy would not be enough. Because logical phytotherapy only uses plants if it is scientific The effect can be demonstrated. The difference with homeopathy is that there is something in the product that also helps prevent symptoms. Of course there are also plants that don’t heal you or make you sick. also about To avoid poisoningThe effects of plants need to be further investigated. Natalie Grams talking about this Dr. Petra Schling. She is a biochemist and lecturer at the Center for Biochemistry at the University of Heidelberg.

You may also be interested in:

Article to be read: https://detector.fm/knowing/grams-spoke-hour-phytotherapy