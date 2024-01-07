Diablo 3 Season 30: Two popular features will remain permanently enabled in the future

Part 4 is on everyone's lips, but things are still happening in Diablo 3 as well. For example, the start of Season 30 is imminent.

This doesn't mean you can expect a lot of innovations in the future, but two previously introduced season features will be permanently available.

What does the future hold for Diablo 3?

With the launch of Season 30, future seasons will be rotated and content from previous seasons will be restored. In Season 30, you can expect content you know from Season 25.

As mentioned earlier, Blizzard is working on making the two previous features permanently available in the future.

On the one hand, there is the Ritual Altar that was introduced in Season 28. With this you can secure various bonuses, effects and thus gameplay advantages. In the process of making it a permanent feature, the balance has also been adjusted.

The second feature is visions of hostility. These are the dimensions of the pocket that you enter through the diabolical slits.

Moreover, there are, e.g Changes to some categoriesTo ensure it remains “fun and balanced”. No significant balance changes are expected in the future unless unexpected issues arise.

Diablo 3: When does Season 30 start?

Diablo 3 Season 30 begins on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 5 PM German time.

Are you still playing Diablo 3?