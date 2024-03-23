Deterring eggs: Here's why you shouldn't do it

For most people, cooking eggs also includes another important step: cooling. By pouring cold water over hot eggs, the shell can be removed more easily. In addition, the egg cools and does not continue to cook, so that it maintains the desired level of firmness. But there are also people who claim that you should egg no Intimidation. Now what is correct?

Should you scare white people?

After cooking, most of us run hard-boiled eggs under cold water to shock them. This means they are no longer red hot and are easier to peel.

However, refrigeration is not recommended. Why? He writes that cooling causes the air inside the egg to rapidly contract Swiss milk. This creates a negative pressure that sucks air and thus germs through the porous eggshell. This reduces the shelf life of the ice cream. This presents a particular problem with hard-boiled eggs, which are painted in bright colors for Easter and stored for a longer period of time.

How should you store eggs?

The reason you should store eggs in the refrigerator is because of their dangers Salmonella. Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the gastrointestinal tract. People most often become infected through contaminated water or food. It could be a salmonella infection It causes unpleasant symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea It can be especially dangerous – even fatal – for older people, children and people with weakened immune systems.

In most European countries, salmonella causes Preventive measures such as vaccination of animals remain under control. Generally, the farmer is not allowed to wash the eggs, so the shell remains intact and does not need to be refrigerated. in the United States of America bell Guidelines that eggs should be washed, i.e. disinfected. This cleaning removes the protective layer of the eggs and heats them. For this reason, eggs must be kept refrigerated until they are eaten. When eggs reach room temperature, condensation can create and encourage mold.

Does this mean you can't store your eggs in the refrigerator here? no. It is not necessary to store your eggs in the refrigerator. Of course, it always depends on the room temperature. in Even in high summer temperatures, eggs should be kept in the refrigerator – Also in Europe! The advantage of storing eggs in the cold is that they last longer. The disadvantages are that eggs in the refrigerator may not be ideal for baking.

Smother the eggs: Here's what you should do instead

Since we have now learned that cooling when peeling eggs is counterproductive, it naturally arises the question: Is there a trick on how to peel eggs easily? there. To do this, you simply add half a teaspoon of baking soda to boiling water The peel can be easily removed after it cools.