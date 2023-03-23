Colon cancer risks: You should pay attention to this when eating meat

A recent study confirms that by avoiding certain types of meat, many colon cancer diseases can be avoided.

Frankfurt – According to the German Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in Germany. Certain foods can promote colon cancer, including red meat. That’s why German Stady He is now looking at how reducing and avoiding red meat affects gut health. Several hundred thousand cases could be avoided. It also depends on the method of preparation.

According to the Each year, 33,000 men and 28,000 women are diagnosed with colon cancer in Germany. Digestive problems or pain during bowel movements can be the first signs of colon cancer. The risk often increases after the age of 50. Therefore, it is important to keep appointments for early detection of cancer. If cancer is caught early, it can be treated quickly. A conscious diet can also help reduce the risk of cancer. According to the research, a total of 270,000 cases could be avoided between 2020 and 2050 by not eating red meat.

Reducing the risk of colon cancer: You should pay attention to this when eating meat

In a simulation study, the research team examined the possible evolution of colorectal cancer cases in Germany over a period of 30 years. Those who don’t want to give up processed red meat can reduce their risk of cancer by cutting down to one or two servings a day. One serving corresponds to an amount of 11 grams, and evaluations have shown that by reducing consumption of red meat, the number of cases of colon cancer could be reduced by 68,000 or 140,000 by 2050.

Meat consumption is particularly high in Germany. According to researchers, an average of 38 grams of red meat and 46 grams of processed meat are consumed per day. Their calculations showed that eating 100g of red meat per day increased the risk by 12%. If you eat 50 grams of processed meat per day, the risk increases by 16 percent. But what exactly is processed meat?

Pay attention to this to reduce the risk of colon cancer

The term “processed meat” means meat that has been salted, fermented, smoked, or cured. This occurs in particular when meat is processed into sausages or sausages in order to preserve it. In addition, these meat products often contain flavor enhancers, colorings, salts, and additional fats. According to the Consumer Center and the German Dietetic Association (DGE), the following factors should be considered when buying meat:

Unprocessed red meat Meat such as beef, pig, sheep, horse or goat is less carcinogenic than processed red meat. However, this meat is considered “probably carcinogenic” and should only be eaten in small amounts

Meat such as beef, pig, sheep, horse or goat is less carcinogenic than processed red meat. However, this meat is considered “probably carcinogenic” and should only be eaten in small amounts Cooking and frying at a low temperature Excessively high temperatures can give rise to carcinogens. This can also happen when frying over an open flame

Excessively high temperatures can give rise to carcinogens. This can also happen when frying over an open flame white instead of red meat Like chicken or turkey, studies have not shown an increased risk of cancer

In addition, the colon cancer prevention research team recommends eating a balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle with exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and nicotine. Excessive consumption of sugar can have a negative effect on the intestinal flora. Favorite

