Dermatology: Does skin flora affect the formation of eczema?

Posted on by Faye Stephens

The skin is red, itchy, peeling and bleeding: typical signs of atopic eczema, also known as neurodermatitis. About four million people in Germany are said to be infected with this non-contagious inflammatory skin disease. Treating and curing them permanently is not easy. But a new approach may emerge if the role of bacterial flora on the skin is better understood. So a working group led by Paulo Winder Gomez of the University of California, San Diego, compared the microbiome of healthy people with that of people with the skin lesion. They previously published their study on bioRxiv.

