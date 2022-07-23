science

Depression: Success appears as the exception to the rule

July 23, 2022
Faye Stephens

Those who are depressed are more pessimistic about the future. A German research group has now investigated why small changes occur even after a good trial. as in “Clinical Psychology“I mentioned, influencers tend to see their successes as the exception to the rule. In individual cases, they can adapt their expectations to the specific situation. “But you have trouble generalizing this learning experience.”

