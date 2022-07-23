Depression: Success appears as the exception to the rule

Those who are depressed are more pessimistic about the future. A German research group has now investigated why small changes occur even after a good trial. as in “Clinical Psychology“I mentioned, influencers tend to see their successes as the exception to the rule. In individual cases, they can adapt their expectations to the specific situation. “But you have trouble generalizing this learning experience.”

The team, led by Tobias Kopp of the University of Koblenz-Landau, presented nearly 380 test subjects with supposedly very challenging tasks that came from an emotional intelligence test. Before doing so, they were asked to rate how well they were doing. After testing, they randomly received one of three possible responses: they would be in the top 50 percent, 10 percent or 1 percent of participants. Then they should assess how they might master these or similar tasks in the future.

After all three types of feedback, the test subjects significantly improved their prognosis on average. However, those who showed signs of depression according to the questionnaire considered their good results as an exception. The second most positive feedback seemed to them to be the most credible; After that, their expectations of success increased even more.

In the second experiment, the test subjects were asked to imagine that they were talking to old acquaintances who did not have the best memories of them at a school friend’s party. But the conversation is going better than expected: either easy, moderate or very positive. The somewhat positive story again seemed more believable and expectations were raised for more similar situations. Researchers suspect that there may be a “tipping point” at which excessive praise doesn’t seem real. However, the results are not entirely clear.