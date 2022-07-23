science

Planets: That’s why Jupiter has such faint rings

July 23, 2022
Faye Stephens

In fact, Jupiter must have powerful rings, even more magnificent than those of Saturn. But it’s missing from the massive gas planet, which astronomer Stephen Kane of the University of California at Riverside couldn’t get out of his head. Together with Zhexing Li, he analyzed the reasons for the lack of rings for Jupiter. Their study, published so far on arXiv, refers to the planet’s four large moons: They prevented the formation of loops.

