December 24, 2023

Delta flies to the US from five German airports in the summer

Faye Stephens December 23, 2023 2 min read

Delta Air Lines is increasing its presence in Germany in summer 2023. Image: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will once again offer flights from Berlin, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart to the United States next summer. The flights are operated in partnership with Air France and KLM.

In addition to daily non-stop flights from Frankfurt and Munich, the airline will once again operate non-stop flights from Stuttgart four times a week from March 27 and three times from Düsseldorf to Atlanta from May. Daily nonstop flights from Frankfurt to New York – JFK complement daily flights from Berlin and those from Frankfurt to Detroit from Munich.

The Boeing 767 aircraft is used with Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main cabin classes. Premium Select offers wider seating with extra legroom and additional adjustment options as well as adjustable head and footrests and larger screens for added entertainment. Customers can also access select benefits at SkyPriority Airport for seamless service on the ground, while a dedicated overhead bin and personal flight attendants are available on board.

