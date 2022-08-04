science

Deforestation: the per capita forest area has decreased significantly

August 4, 2022
Faye Stephens

In the past 60 years, the area of ​​forests around the world has shrunk dramatically: at the same time as the world’s population has been increasing, per capita forest has fallen by about two-thirds. This was reported by a team led by Ronald Istock of the Forest and Forest Products Research Institute (FFPRI) in Tsukuba, Japan. The results of the research group are now in the journal “Environmental Research Letters” Back.

