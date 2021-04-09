Davos draws against Bern – Lakers dismiss Biel and secure the play-off card – Sport

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers won the second game of the previous playoffs at home against Biel with 3-1 and secured a playoff ticket.

St. Gallen will meet Lugano in the quarter-finals. But for Bale, the season is over.

HC Davos tied in the pre-match series against SCB thanks to a 3–0 away win.

Rapperswil-Jonah Lakers will be in the National League Qualifiers for the first time in 13 years starting next week. After the away win on Wednesday, St. Gallen made it clear with a 3-1 home win in the second game of the playoffs.

The Lakers, who finished 10th in the qualifiers as an outside player, meet in a duel against Bale (seventh), and meet HC Lugano on Tuesday. For the Zeelanders, who had won all three of the duels against St. Gallen in the regular season, the season came to an abrupt end prematurely.

Bill drives early, then there is not enough

Goalkeeper Melvin Neveler played a key role in the Lakers’ advance. The home goalkeeper conceded the only goal after the 1:37 minute, when Mike Kunzel sent Damien Brunner between his legs.

As a result, the New Zealanders failed to expand their leadership. On the other hand, the Lakers took advantage of the opportunities available to them. Compensation decreased in an outnumbered situation twice. Andrew Rowe (27) had to push after a pass from Roman Servinka. At Bell, uncertainty dominated increasingly.

When Michael Losley (43.) put the Lakers in a 2-1 draw early in the final third, Biel’s uncertainty turned increasingly to despair. I fell 3: 1 by Kevin Clark into the empty net – nothing to stop Rapperswil on the bench.

Aeschlimann and Palushaj let HCD express their joy

The pre-play-off series between HC Davos and Bern, which was 1-1 after two matches, has yet to be decided. Bündner showed a reaction to the home defeat at home and won 3-0 away in the capital.

In addition to Sandro Eichleman, who was a favorite over Robert Mayer and celebrated the lockdown, Aaron with Shaggy was also in disguise. The American striker was still redundant on Wednesday and moved into the squad for the second match. In the ninth minute he gave Davos the lead, although he was a bit lucky when out, as he only hit the goal with a half bump.

The other two goals came from Graubünden in the 57th and 59th minutes, respectively. Benjamin Baumgartner was responsible for both, who slapped extra time on Wednesday at a 3: 3 draw.

This means that the third and decisive match between Davos and Bern will take place on Sunday evening in Davos. The winner meets Zug in the playoffs, and the loser can book the vacation.