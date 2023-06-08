Dangerous pollution levels. From New York to Greenland: Smoke from Canada fires drifts to other countries

The Manhattan skyline is partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires. Image: Matt Davies/PX Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Officials warn people: Canadian wildfires are also having a massive impact on its big neighbor, the United States. The smoke has now reached Greenland and Iceland.

Smoke from massive wildfires in eastern Canada has already spread to several countries, severely disrupting public life for millions of people in North America. Residents of the eastern United States were urged to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities on Thursday. For the third day in a row, warnings of poor air quality have been issued in some places. According to the weather forecast, the wind was blowing towards the south. Smoke can make itself felt at the weekend.

Hazardous air pollution was measured Wednesday in the New York metropolitan area, the U.S. state of the same name, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Clouds also reached North Carolina and Indiana. Since June 1, the smoke has reached Greenland and Iceland. He was expected in the country on Thursday (today), according to the Norwegian Institute for Climate and Environmental Research. However, health problems are not expected.

Washington: No external space between classes

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips. A shelter was set up in the Philadelphia area to protect homeless people from the smoke.

New York State will provide state agencies with one million N95 masks known from the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Cathy Hochul announced. She suggested going for a walk or going outside with the stroller.

Postponed baseball games, canceled concerts

The Federal Aviation Authority FAA banned air traffic to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday; Flights to Newark Liberty and Philadelphia were delayed. Baseball games on Broadway in New York were postponed and concerts were canceled. Performances of Shakespeare’s popular outdoor play “Hamlet” in Central Park have been canceled on Thursday and Friday.

Smoke from several wildfires in Canada has been drifting south into the United States since May, but the situation has been worsened by massive fires in the eastern Canadian province of Quebec. About 100 wildfires were out of control there Wednesday, and emergency services were battling more than 400 fires across the country — and of all days, “Clean Air Day,” Canada’s clean air day in June, was the 7th.

Around 20,000 people have already had to leave their homes due to the fire. Officials say this year’s wildfire season, which started earlier than usual due to unusually dry soil conditions, will be the worst in Canadian history.