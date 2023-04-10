Current power outages in the land of Jericho on April 10, 2023: the current disturbances in the electricity grid

The power outage occurred in the land of Jericho on Monday evening. You can find out all the information about today’s power outages in Jerichower Land and where to find help here on news.de

Power grid operators are constantly working to ensure the proper functioning of the power grid. Photo: Adobe Stock/3asyl60lf

Breakdowns and maintenance at Jerichower Land is up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Jerichower Land. This is an entry from the power grid operator Avacon Netz GmbH for a single error. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Jerichower Land in Saxony-Anhalt. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available on April 10, 2023 in the land of Jericho

Avacon Netz GmbH is the power grid operator registered in the region District Road K1003 (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Stresow, Möckern, Jerichower Land (postcode, Jerichower Land) disturbance. To date, no residents have explicitly reported disabilities. The problem is said to have been there since 7:41 PM, and technicians are on duty. It is not yet known when the disturbance is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not report any other details about the outage.

(As of: 04/10/2023, 9:35 PM)

Reporting a power outage in the land of Jericho: how to contact the right person

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the Avacon Netz Troubleshooting Hotline.

What to do in the event of a widespread power outage

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency, please call emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in case of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de