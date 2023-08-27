Current Konigsmos power outage on 08/27/2023: current disturbances in the electricity network

In Königsmoos, electricity was cut off in the postcode 86669 area in the morning hours on Saturday. All reports regarding power outages in Königsmoos since August 26, 2023 and the situation in the power grid can be found here on news.de

Suddenly it’s dark in the house, now what? Power outages have various causes. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Malfunctions and maintenance in Königsmoos are up to date

On average, residents of Bavaria have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes over the course of a year. So blackouts are by no means the norm, not even in Königsmoos. In most cases, LV disturbances are recorded affecting only one or a few households. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Königsmoos. This is an entry from the power grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for a single error. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in the overview.

The following disturbances are currently available at Königsmoos on August 27, 2023

Residents of the area have been affected by the power outage since August 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM Pfalzstraße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Ach, Königsmoos (postal code 86669, district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen). Potential failures so far have been locally limited. The responsible electricity grid operator, Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, did not provide any further details. In this context, there may be restrictions on those affected, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

(State: 08/27/2023, 02:11)

Tired of relying on your electricity supplier? Get now a €100 voucher for your balcony power station with the code #SONNE100

Reporting a power outage in Königsmoos: who is the right contact in case of a fault?

What you should know: Power outages are usually not an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access a crash report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

How does electricity get to the socket?

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supra-regional distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are the local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Current power outages: Power outages? you can do it

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here, you’ll find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests, and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

Rouge/news.de