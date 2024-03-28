Curling: The Swiss wins for the 41st time in a row

– The Swiss won for the 41st time in a row Curler makers continue to expand their World Championship series in Canada.

They simply can't lose anymore: the Swiss team around Skip Silvana Tirinzoni (left). Photo: Keystone

The series gets longer and longer. CC Aarau's Swiss curlers simply no longer know how to lose. In the fourth match of the group stage, they defeated Japan 10:3. It is now the 41st win in a row

Against the Japanese, Skip Silvana Tirinzoni trailed 0-1 at the end, but scored 4 points in the next two rounds and never lost the lead. The Swiss team leads the standings with five wins. No other team has started the tournament in Sydney, Canada, so flawlessly.

Next up are the Norwegians at 6pm. They started the World Cup with just two wins. (fig)

