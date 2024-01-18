Cozy Simulator is available for pre-order today • Nintendo Connect

NACON and Stillalive Studios announce the relaxing garden game Garden Life: Cozy Simulation It can be pre-ordered starting today for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series The game will be released for these platforms on February 22, 2024, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on March 14, 2024.

With its colorful and soothing world to offer Garden Life: Cozy Simulation Players enjoy a relaxing garden experience where the only limit is their creativity. The challenge is to transform an abandoned estate into a thriving community garden while interacting with the game's quirky characters and other villagers.

To prepare for the garden design, players can now pre-order the digital version of the game and receive the Eco-Friendly Ornament Kit as free DLC. This includes sustainable decorations like chairs and tables made from recycled wood as well as rattan lanterns – everything you need to make the garden greener.

There are two versions available for pre-order for the consoles:

Standard edition : Contains the base game.

: Contains the base game. Deluxe edition: Includes the base game and the Garden Party Pack with two exclusive plants and a wide range of elegant decorations to transform the garden into a welcoming and festive space.

Both versions will also be available for PC (Steam) on release day.

About Garden Life: A relaxing simulator

In this relaxing garden simulator, you can create your own dream garden in a colorful and peaceful world. An abandoned property must be planted and landscaped at your own pace to turn it into a thriving community garden.

