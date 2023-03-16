Upload packages to Flathub only with a Github account

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Ralph Hersel

When trying to bring my YouPlay Flatpak to the Flathub platform, I ran into an unexpected problem. Unfortunately, publishing to Flathub requires a GitHub account. Although I have such an account from the old days, I don’t use it because I don’t want to upload my software to a Microsoft platform. Microsoft acquired Github in 2018.

As we reported a few weeks ago, the Flathub is undergoing major renovations. The GNOME Foundation and KDE EV want to create a common operator organization. Flathub gets a new logo (see title image) and revised user interface as well as the ability to process payments, for example for purchasing apps. In the future, developers should be able to upload their apps directly to the new location, for example by creating Flatpak packages in their build systems via GitLab CI or GitHub Actions and porting them to Flathub. Until now, developers had to upload a manifest file to GitHub, which is then used to build the Flatpak package on the Flathub infrastructure. It is not known whether other code hosting platforms will be supported in the future.

source: https://github.com/flathub/flathub/wiki/App-Submission