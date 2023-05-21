conversion bar. Tuchel loves Cancelo but can he keep it? +++ Guests of Basel are in great demand

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel appreciates Joao Cancelo as a player. However, it is uncertain whether the Portuguese player, on loan from Manchester City who reached the Champions League final, will continue to wear the Bayern Munich shirt after the end of the season. “We haven’t had a conversation about Cancelo’s future yet,” Tuchel recalled ahead of the first Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

“I get the impression he feels very comfortable. But at the end of the day all parties are part of a loan deal like this. That’s still to be decided,” Tuchel said of the defensively versatile professional. Cancelo can defend left and right, but he can also play in defensive midfield. At the end of the season, the 28-year-old will be at left-back because Alphonso Davies will also be without Leipzig after a muscle injury.

“I really like him,” Tuchel said of Cancelo: “His desire to coach is unique. The Portuguese, who was loaned at the beginning of the year, has not yet fully integrated into the Bayern game, with his current coach noting: “He still has room to bring his full potential into the team. “.

The Bavarians certainly won’t withdraw the option to buy at €70m for a permanent commitment from Cancelo. Man City will have to give it away for cheaper. Big money is needed in Munich for other positions; Above all, record champions must purchase a top striker. That will be expensive. A strong sixth-place finish should also be high on Tuchel’s wish list.