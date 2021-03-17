Consolidating Credit Card Debt Without a Loan

Taking out a debt consolidation loan is one of the strategies we often see suggested as a potential solution for credit card debt — and it’s certainly true that this approach has helped many people get a handle on unruly debts. Considering that the average credit card debt per American exceeds $5,300 — often spread across multiple accounts — it makes sense why consolidation in some form would be an appealing option.

However, it’s not the only solution, nor is it necessarily even an option for many borrowers. Qualifying for these types of loans with low interest rates generally requires strong credit, which some borrowers do not have.

Here are some other ways to handle credit card debt consolidation without a loan.

Using a Balance Transfer Credit Card

Opening a new line of credit to address an old line of credit may seem like a lateral move at first glance, but the benefit of balance-transfer cards is that they provide a temporary break from high interest rates. During the promotional period on your balance-transfer card you’ll accumulate no or little interest — meaning more of your money will go directly toward paying down your balance.

As NerdWallet outlines, the most coveted balance-transfer credit cards can offer “three big zeroes”:

No APR on transferred balances for an introduction period

No annual fee

No fee to transfer the balance

However, it’s very common to encounter a three to five percent fee per transfer, which can still be less costly than grappling with high interest.

It’s important to designate your balance transfer card as only that; new card transactions are typically excluded from the offer. Since saving money on interest is the goal, it’s counterproductive to run up a new balance on this low-interest card.

Working Through a Debt Management Program

Staying on top of multiple credit cards each month tends to be some combination of time-consumption, frustration, and confusion. Plus, it leaves plenty of room for pesky interest to flourish — meaning it keeps pushing back the timeframe for becoming debt free.

Debt management plans (DMPs) address some of these difficulties. First, you’ll meet with a credit counselor to go over your financial situation. During this meeting you may find out you’re a solid candidate for a DMP — although it’s your choice to enroll and you should never feel pressured by the credit counselor to sign up.

Here are the basics of how a DMP works:

You make one consistent monthly payment to the counseling agency; it makes payments to creditors on your behalf.

The counseling agency may be able to negotiate better terms for you, like lowering or getting rid of interest charges/fees.

DMPs often take between three and five years to complete, so anticipate sticking with it for the long haul.

It sounds a lot easier than trying to organize payments to multiple different creditors each month, right?

This strategy does sound great on paper, but there are a few challenges of which to be aware. Participating in a DMP often requires an initial fee and recurring monthly fees to the agency. You may also have to commit to closing — or at least refraining from using — some or all of your credit card balances. This means you need to have an alternate way to pay bills and household expenses throughout this process.

These two aforementioned strategies, balance transfers and debt management programs, just go to show that consolidating credit card debt without a loan is possible. Your financial situation and debt load, among other factors, will dictate which tactic is most relevant to your needs.