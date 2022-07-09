science

Climate: the ozone hole in the Arctic affects our weather

July 9, 2022
Faye Stephens

Since 2010, the Arctic ozone layer has shrunk dramatically: in 2011, 2016 and 2020, when up to 95 percent of the base ozone layer was depleted. According to a study by Marina Friedel of ETH Zurich and colleagues in Nature Geoscience, this ozone hole appears to be affecting the weather over Central Europe.. The team noted that in the same years when the downturn was particularly pronounced, there were also strong weather anomalies in northern and central Europe and in Siberia. On the other hand, the weather around the North Pole has been wetter than the long-term average.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.