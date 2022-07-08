science

The cosmic effects of dark matter

July 8, 2022
Faye Stephens

Nearly 100 years of research

The idea of ​​such a thing as dark matter is a Swiss one: astronomer Fritz Zwicky found the first indications of this in the 1930s. Since then, researchers have been trying to find out what’s behind it. Because some phenomena of the universe cannot be explained without them. Despite countless experiments and investigations, the mystery remains unsolved to this day.

See also  Gamma light from nova - wissenschaft.de

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.