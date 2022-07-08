The cosmic effects of dark matter

podcast by



Nearly 100 years of research

The idea of ​​such a thing as dark matter is a Swiss one: astronomer Fritz Zwicky found the first indications of this in the 1930s. Since then, researchers have been trying to find out what’s behind it. Because some phenomena of the universe cannot be explained without them. Despite countless experiments and investigations, the mystery remains unsolved to this day.

This is an unsatisfactory state of astronomy. Especially since it is estimated that dark matter makes up most of the universe. According to this, up to 80 percent of all substances consist of a substance that no one has yet proven.

Dark matter: the biggest mystery in the universe?

In order to unravel the mystery, science takes different approaches. in Experiments with particle accelerators such as CERNAttempts are being made to artificially produce dark matter, for example. Attempts are also being made to detect it in underground detectors. The third way is to consider the vastness of space: with ever better telescopes, one would hope To prove the indirect effects of the mysterious substance.

Will we find dark matter? Why might this be so important to research? And what are the best candidates to solve the puzzle? Mike Zeitz answers these questions in an interview detector. fmMediator Mark Zimmer.

