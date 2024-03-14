Climate Change: All ski resorts will experience a shortage of snow

In the coming decades, almost all of the world's major ski areas will have to face an increasing shortage of snow, according to a team of scientists led by Veronika Mitrovalner from the University of Bayreuth. The reason for this is climate change. However, if humanity wanted to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, it could also reduce snow shortages: none of the seven ski areas examined would fall below the average threshold of less than a hundred days of snow cover per year. The calculation showed that .

In her position In the specialized magazine “PLoS ONE” However, the researchers also show that under high and very high emissions scenarios, the number of days with snow cover will decrease, sometimes dramatically. In the European Alps, for example, the number will fall from more than 200 today to just under 150. 13% of the world's ski resorts could lose all of their natural snow cover by 2100.