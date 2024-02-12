Chinese zodiac sign: Your zodiac sign must not lose itself now

In the Chinese zodiac, there are twelve different astrological signs, which appear one after the other every 12 years. These are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

+++ Chinese zodiac sign: This sign is threatened by challenges – keep calm! +++

These signs also include five forces of nature: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. Each force alternates every two years, bringing with it its own influences that affect the personality and lives of people born under this sign and element.

Chinese zodiac sign: Monkey seeks excitement

According to the Chinese calendar, the Year of the Wood Dragon begins on February 10, 2024. For everyone born under the sign of the Monkey (i.e. in the years 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 or 2016), this year could be very interesting. Monkeys are known in the astrological world as playful and intelligent animals, always looking for excitement.

+++ Chinese Zodiac: This sign of the zodiac attracts attention +++

The Year of the Forest Dragon is a busy year for the Monkeys, where they can be themselves: curious and always ready for new things. They like to be on the move and this goes well with the exciting Dragon energy. For people with the Monkey zodiac sign, this is a good time to meet new people and reconnect with old friends.

Don't lose sight of yourself

The horoscope says that it is especially important for Monkeys to be kind to others. This year they are good at communicating and meeting interesting people who can help them move forward. When dealing with each other, they should also make sure that they are kind and truly understand others.

But the stars also have urgent advice for your well-being. Monkeys must be careful not to lose sight of themselves despite their understanding of others. For example, you could look for some peace and quiet in the countryside or practice a fun, heart-healthy sport.

More topics:

Overall, it seems that the Monkeys may have an exciting time full of positive changes in the year of the Forest Dragon. You just have to make sure you stay open to new things while being kind to others and yourself.