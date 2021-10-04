China flies fighter planes over Taiwan – the United States of America is on alert

1/7 A Chinese PLA J-16 jet is flying in Taiwanese airspace.

2/7 Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tsing-chang made violent allegations against China. “China deliberately engages in military aggression and harms peace in the region,” he told the media over the weekend.







6/7 The Chinese government reacted angrily and spoke of bad intentions.

7/7 The British warship HMS Richmond passed through the Taiwan Strait, which is claimed by China on its way to Vietnam last week.

China has never sent as many warplanes toward Taiwan as it did over the weekend. On Friday, 39 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday, 38 military aircraft flew from China to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Not only does the number of aircraft represent a new escalation level, but also the types of aircraft used. Two H-6 atomic bombers and anti-submarine aircraft entered the air.

The People’s Republic is causing major disruptions with flights. Above all, it is causing a stir in the United States. The US State Department was “extremely concerned” over the weekend. She said from Washington that provocative military activities are destabilizing and undermining peace and stability in the region. Taiwan will continue to receive support in its defense capabilities.

Is it just a threatening background?

Military experts assume, however, that the recent muscle games in Beijing are just a threatening backdrop. Even if China strives to integrate Taiwan into the motherland, there is little to suggest that Beijing will attack the island nation in the short term. Taiwan is very difficult to capture because of its terrain and has a strong ally in the back of the United States.

Flights can be in response to sea movements

The current provocations can be understood as a response to naval maneuvers by Taiwan’s Western allies, in which the American and British associations are mainly involved.

For the first time in more than ten years, a British warship crossed the Taiwan Strait (a 180-kilometer-wide strait between China’s Fujian Province in the west and Taiwan Island in the east) claimed by China. The frigate HMS Richmond sailed in the strait on its way to Vietnam. The US Navy also regularly conducts so-called freedom of navigation exercises in the Taiwan Strait.