China flies fighter planes over Taiwan – the United States of America is on alert

October 4, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A Chinese PLA J-16 jet is flying in Taiwanese airspace.

    Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tsing-chang made violent allegations against China. “China deliberately engages in military aggression and harms peace in the region,” he told the media over the weekend.

    The Chinese government reacted angrily and spoke of bad intentions.

    The British warship HMS Richmond passed through the Taiwan Strait, which is claimed by China on its way to Vietnam last week.

China has never sent as many warplanes toward Taiwan as it did over the weekend. On Friday, 39 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday, 38 military aircraft flew from China to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Not only does the number of aircraft represent a new escalation level, but also the types of aircraft used. Two H-6 atomic bombers and anti-submarine aircraft entered the air.

The People’s Republic is causing major disruptions with flights. Above all, it is causing a stir in the United States. The US State Department was “extremely concerned” over the weekend. She said from Washington that provocative military activities are destabilizing and undermining peace and stability in the region. Taiwan will continue to receive support in its defense capabilities.

