Chiefs vs. Beals match result: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahoms return to the Super Bowl after bypassing Buffalo

The Kansas City Chiefs returns to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills finished first in the AFC Championship match Sunday night, taking a 9-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to some extravagant mistakes by the home team – such as Tyreek Hill’s deep ball and Mikul Hardman’s return from the penalty spot. However, from that moment on, the Pregnant Champions owned the evening, with Buffalo surrendering to field goals, and the Chiefs finally coming to life with the playmakers. By the end, Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominated the box score, and Andy Reid had made his second trip to the Super Bowl in many years, thanks to a 38-24 defeat at Arrowhead.

Next on the agenda: A rematch with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, when the next Lombardy Cup is released.

Here are some quick points from Sunday night’s AFC title showdown:

Why presidents won

Do you remember the weapons they used to win them a year ago? They were on full display on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes. Terek Hill. Travis Kelsey. The entire gang showed up after a slow start, and once that happened, Bills basically had no response to the blast. Kelsey was darn close to the middle, Hill reminded the rest of the NFL that he could be an Olympic sprinter, and Mahomes had just blossomed into point guard play to help seal the deal. The Kansas City defense, especially up front, deserves a lot of praise as well, as it faced Josh Allen, executing blitzkriegs all night, and keeping massively star Stefon Diggs in an almost null role in the early stages of the showdown.

Why lost bills

The night they needed either a full boss explosion or a perfectly executed offensive Brian Dabol, they got neither. Buffalo benefited from KC’s early hiccups, but Josh Allen was erratic for most of the first half – and Bills had no ground match whatsoever except for his legs. Defense in the meantime? Not even Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Tremaine Edmunds could save them from being wounded by Kelce and Hill downfield. Allen picked things up in the second half and fought to the end, but with pressure on his face, he would often hold back and lose precious Piles yards rather than unleash his big brand. Not helping Sean McDermott settle for field goals a few times either.

turning point

You might say it was Biles who decided on a field goal kick when they were already 12 times late in the late third quarter. This allowed the bosses only to blow the game quietly to spike 15-31 in the following series. But the real turning point felt like it happened when Allen’s lovely drive was wiped through John Brown’s hanging corridor that ended up in Rashad Fenton’s arms for a massive objection. That came on the Chiefs’ 20-yard streak, and wiped out the potential Bills Score and put the momentum going firmly in Kansas City’s favor.

Play the game

Rashad Fenton didn’t have to do much but waited for the ball to arrive in his arms in the big fourth quarter pick, but it was still a huge play, complete with a nice comeback to push Kansas City into position for yet another goal. :

What’s Next

Heads are back to Super Bowl! They will get a week of rest and / or preparation before the February 7 Tournament against the Pirates. Meanwhile, the Bels will start their season outside of the 2021 season with reason to look to the future, thanks to some strong steps forward from Josh Allen and the new AFC East Champion.