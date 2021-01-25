A video clip shows a Tacoma police officer driving into a crowd, injuring at least one person

Authorities said a police officer in Tacoma, Washington, apparently drove his car into a crowd on Saturday night, and sent at least one person to hospital. The incident was recorded in a video that was widely shared on social media.

After that, the demonstrators gathered at the crossroads where it happened, CBS’s Ki-TV reported Seattle.

A woman at the scene told KIRO-TV: “I was shocked, I was confused, I was afraid. This officer just ran this group of people and then fled the scene.” “I want justice for the people who were just injured.”

According to the police, officers would respond to street runners around 6:20 p.m. There was a crowd of about 100 people at the scene when they arrived. Officers were clearing the intersection of people, and an alleged police car surrounded the crowd.

Tacoma police said, “People collided with the body and the windows of the police car and the officer was stopped on the street.” “The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to return, but was unable to because of the crowd.”

A video posted on Twitter showed a person in a police SUV driving away. Other videos posted on Twitter showed a car baking cakes before the police arrived. After the authorities showed up, a police car appeared to shock the crowd and shock several people before driving away.

At least one person has been taken to a nearby hospital. That person’s status is unknown.

“People were messing with the cops and yelling at the cops, then the car pulled back and I pushed at full speed into the crowd,” Cory Lou, who filmed one of the videos, told Reuters.

The Tacoma Police Department has transferred the investigation to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, according to KIRO-TV.

Interim Police Chief Mike Aki said in a statement that he was “concerned that our administration is witnessing another use of a fatal incident of force.”