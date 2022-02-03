Olympia 2022: Live tape on February 3

7:30 a.m. update: Ice hockey-Canada scores resounding victory

The Canadian Olympic record women’s ice hockey champion kicked off the Beijing Winter Games with a landslide victory. The world champions from the ice hockey home outperformed Switzerland, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, at the start of the preliminary round in Group A in a 12:1 ratio (3:0, 5:0, 4:1).

With the expected defeat, the Olympic Games for hostesses began. China, ranked 19th in the world, lost 3-1 (0-1, 1-1, 0-1) in the second set to the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center.

What is on the agenda?

Olympic competitions are already in full swing. Tonight at 2:00, the curling competition between the teams continued. At five o’clock, the women’s ice hockey competition opened. At 11 a.m. the snowboarders begin the Winter Olympics – women’s and men’s slope pole qualification is on the agenda.

A detailed overview for today can be found here:

+++ Olympia 2022: Hello and welcome +++

The Winter Olympics are approaching. Officially, the event begins in Beijing on February 4, but some events actually take place on February 3. With live broadcast tape from he ran Don’t miss anything.

Olympia 2022: What are the pending decisions?

In our public view, you’ll find current medal decisions that are due to be made today.

Olympia 2022: When will the Winter Olympics be televised and live?

Olympia 2022 can be watched live alternately on ARD and ZDF. Eurosport broadcasts live every day. In addition, all three channels offer live streams parallel to transmissions. You can find a detailed schedule and broadcast schedule here.

Want the hottest Olympic news, videos and data right on your smartphone? Then get the new running app with push notifications for the most important news in your favorite sport. Available on the App Store for An apple And Android.