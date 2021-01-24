Joe Biden attends first Sunday mass as president

Although it is unclear whether he will adopt a permanent parish in Washington during his tenure, going to church in Biden will provide a window into how his spiritual side fits in with his politics.
Catholicism was an integral part of Biden’s life, who had been a regular Mass since childhood and taught in Catholic schools. He married his first late wife, Nilia, in a Catholic Church, and composed his political speech with quotes from the Bible, Catholic hymns, and references to the nuns and priests he had taught at school.
He frequented Holy Trinity during his tenure as Vice President to former President Barack Obama. The church – Washington’s oldest Catholic church, according to Holy Trinity – was regularly attended by the first American Catholic president, John F.
