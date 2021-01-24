Top News

A winning ticket sold for one billion dollars in the Mega Million Dollars in Michigan

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $ 1 billion Mega Millions prize, making it the third-largest lottery prize in US history.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger Store in Novi, Michigan – a city about 8 miles northwest of Detroit, according to the Michigan lottery website.

The Mega Millions Grand Prix has been growing since September 15th, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The next estimated lottery prize is $ 20 million.

The Friday Night Draw comes two days after the ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $ 731.1 million Powerball prize.

Only two U.S. sweepstakes were bigger than the jackpot on Friday. Three Powerball prize tickets sold for $ 1.586 billion in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for $ 1.537 billion in October 2018.

Grand Prize numbers indicate amounts if the winner chooses an annual stipend, to be paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize of $ 739.6 million for a Mega Millions prize.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are steep, with a rate of 1 in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and the US Virgin Islands.

