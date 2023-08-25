Charles and Harry need a “miracle” for peace talks

The British yellow press is sure: King Charles III and his estranged son Prince Harry We will meet soon. However, it remains unclear whether their relationship can still be salvaged. Recently, it was reported that “peace talks” were planned between the two sides in September. Harry will After a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, where the Invictus Games are being held this year, I traveled to Great Britain, as I wrote. Mirror.
Elusive family peace?
The sports competition for soldiers wounded in action, initiated by Harry, will be held in Düsseldorf from September 9 to 16 this year. Harry’s wife Duchess Meghan It is said that he should not be present at the reconciliation talks.
British noble expert Duncan Larcombe However, he does not believe in an early reconciliation. He said the two sides are not ready yet Fox News Digital Quoting a palace source. Larcombe believes it would take a “miracle” for Harry and Charles to save their relationship.
The tension between Prince William And Prince Harry is still so powerful that I think Charles would think long and hard about making peace with Harry without William’s knowledge. But I think we’re far from that.”
If they wanted to meet in September, they did Charles And Harry only has a few days left. King and his wife Camila I would like to visit Paris and Bordeaux from September 20-22. This was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The British royal couple had already planned a state visit to France in March. However, the trip was postponed at short notice due to violent protests against pension reform in the neighboring country. This will be his first state visit Charles He was. Thus, Germany advanced to the first objective the king after his accession to the throne.
Charles The palace said in a statement that Camilla wanted the trip to be “a celebration of the history, culture and shared values of the United Kingdom and France”. It’s already about CharlesCamilla’s 35th and 9th official visit to France.
