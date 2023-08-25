Charles and Harry need a “miracle” for peace talks

The British yellow press is sure: King Charles III and his estranged son Prince Harry We will meet soon. However, it remains unclear whether their relationship can still be salvaged. Recently, it was reported that “peace talks” were planned between the two sides in September. Harry will After a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, where the Invictus Games are being held this year, I traveled to Great Britain, as I wrote. Mirror.

Elusive family peace?

The sports competition for soldiers wounded in action, initiated by Harry, will be held in Düsseldorf from September 9 to 16 this year. Harry’s wife Duchess Meghan It is said that he should not be present at the reconciliation talks.

