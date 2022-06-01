Jacob King / PA Wire / DPA Prince Charles and Duchess Camila at the QT VD Brewery in St. John’s, Canada.

Paul Siason / The Canadian Press From an Enlightened Perspective: Prince Charles compares different draft bears in St. John’s, Canada. Via AP / dpa – Attention: for editorial use only and with the full name of the above credits

St. John’s – At the end of their first day in Canada, Prince Charles (73) and Duchess Camila (74) tried beer with water from thousands of years old glaciers.

On Tuesday (local time) the royal couple poured a pint in St. John’s in Newfoundland. “Very good,” Camila complimented as she tasted it. Every year special beer water comes from the glaciers that cross the eastern Canadian province.

Justin Fong, co-owner of the distillery, was delighted with the distinguished guests. “They gave us the best memories of the time they lived here,” Fang said. “We have been planning the visit for two months and it went smoothly, so we are very satisfied.”

The heiress and future queen of the British throne travel to the Commonwealth on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, mother of Charles. The trip comes on the eve of the Queen’s 70th birthday as head of state of Canada.