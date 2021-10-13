https://snanews.de/20211013/kanada-fluechtlinge-premierminister-trudeau-3937028.html
“Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees” – Prime Minister Trudeau
"Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees, and we urge others to increase their support for safe resettlement of refugees as well," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Canada agreed in August to provide protection to 20,000 Afghans threatened by the Taliban and relocate them to the country. It was the Afghans who contributed primarily to the Canadian government's work in Afghanistan, as well as the most vulnerable sections of the population, including activists, human rights defenders, journalists, persecuted religious minorities, representatives of the LGBT movement and members of their families.
With this, Canada has done well as a flying nation for Europeans, and Canada will have to fight the Taliban in its own country in 40 years. The creeping Islamization of the world is accelerating…
According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada will take in 40,000 refugees after the Taliban* came to power in Afghanistan. The prime minister said this on Wednesday.
“Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees, and we urge others to increase their support for safe resettlement of refugees as well,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees and we urge others to increase their support for safe refugee resettlement as well. More on Canada’s response and the steps we’re taking to support people in Afghanistan here: https://t.co/4V5h3FC8jm
Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 12, 2021
The situation in Afghanistan escalated after US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the US mission in Afghanistan in April. Then, the Taliban increased the pace of their offensive, and on August 15, they gained full control of Kabul within several hours without a fight. As a result, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. The catastrophic situation in Afghanistan has led to tens of thousands of refugees leaving the country. Not only Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, but also European countries and the United States of America became host countries.
Millions of Afghan refugees and internally displaced persons
Of the 2.6 million Afghan refugees (as of the end of 2020), nearly 90 percent (more than 2.2 million) live registered Refugees are in neighboring countries Pakistan (more than 1.4 million) and Iran (780,000), according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. More than a million of them are children under the age of 14. Three-quarters of the refugees there are under the age of 25. She added that Afghan asylum seekers in Europe make up the largest group of new arrivals before refugees from Syria. 2.9 million people in Afghanistan were living as internally displaced persons in their country at the end of 2020.
