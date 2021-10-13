https://snanews.de/20211013/kanada-fluechtlinge-premierminister-trudeau-3937028.html

“Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees” – Prime Minister Trudeau

"Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees" – Prime Minister Trudeau

“Canada welcomes 40,000 refugees, and we urge others to increase their support for safe resettlement of refugees as well,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Canada agreed in August to provide protection to 20,000 Afghans threatened by the Taliban and relocate them to the country. It was the Afghans who contributed primarily to the Canadian government’s work in Afghanistan, as well as the most vulnerable sections of the population, including activists, human rights defenders, journalists, persecuted religious minorities, representatives of the LGBT movement and members of their families. Relocated Interpreters. The situation in Afghanistan escalated after US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the US mission in Afghanistan in April. Then, the Taliban increased the pace of their offensive, and on August 15, they gained full control of Kabul within several hours without a fight. As a result, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. The catastrophic situation in Afghanistan has led to tens of thousands of refugees leaving the country. Not only Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, but also European countries and the United States of America became host countries.

