New swimming star from Canada: Summer McIntosh collects next world record

A new swimming star from Canada

Status: 04/02/2023 11:11 am

Canadian junior swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken two world records in one week. After setting a new best time over the 400m freestyle, the 16-year-old set a new world record in the 400m individual medley in Toronto on Saturday (Apr 01, 2023/local time).

In 4:25.87, McIntosh beat the Hungarian’s previous best time of Katinka Hosszu (4:26.36) by half a second.

“It’s amazing, I’m really happy about another world record,” McIntosh said, but also completely exhausted: “Now I’m thinking about my legs, they hurt so much.”

McIntosh set a new world record in the 400m freestyle at the Toronto Games last Tuesday. In 3:56.08 minutes, he bettered the previous record of 32 hundred by Australian Ariarne Titmus at the World Championships qualifiers in Fukuoka, Japan (July 14-30).

McIntosh first gained attention with a strong performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. At last year’s World Championships in Budapest, she won silver in the 400m freestyle behind superstar Katie Ledecky and also won gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley.