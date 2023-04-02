Marco Gaspar is struggling with injury – Hockey-News.info – All news about national and international ice hockey

Shares Tweet Shares Shares Email



Marco Casper has had a tumultuous time behind him. After finishing up with Roggle, he was on a flight to America a few hours later. An NHL debut was in the room, but now it’s revealed Casper is suffering from an injury.

At first Casper was supposed to play in the AHL, but then he was ordered to go to Winnipeg. The Detroit Red Wings were the guests there on Friday. Casper even participated in the warm-up, but did not get the ice age.

As local newspaper “Detroit Free Press” just reported, Casper suffered upper body injuries. It is not known what exactly it is or how long it will fail. Detroit was without a game yesterday and Kasper did not participate in practice due to an injury.

Detroit has a total of seven games. They’re guests in Toronto overnight, before the Canada road trip ends two days later in Montreal. Then it’s back home, where three games against Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Dallas await. Two away games at Carolina and Tampa Bay make up the end of the season.

www.hockey-news.info












