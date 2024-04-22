Canada: Tusk: Idea of ​​deploying nuclear weapons in Poland 'very serious'

Archive – Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issues a press statement after a joint conversation at the Federal Chancellery. Tusk requests more details on Polish President Duda's statement that the country is ready to deploy nuclear weapons. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa Keystone

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has demanded more details about President Andrzej Duda's announcement that Poland is open to deploying nuclear weapons. “The idea is very big and very serious, I would say. I have to know all the circumstances for the president to make this statement,” Tusk said in Warsaw on Monday. So he wanted to meet Duda to understand his intentions. “But I want any initiatives to be well prepared by the people in charge – and I hope we all want that.”

Duda previously confirmed in an interview with “Fakt” magazine that his country is ready to deploy US nuclear weapons if NATO deems it necessary. “If there is a decision by our allies to deploy nuclear weapons on our territory as part of nuclear sharing to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready to do so,” the president said. Both Duda and his defense counsel have already expressed such considerations in the past.

Poland, an EU and NATO country, is one of Ukraine's closest military allies, which is being attacked by Russia. It also borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus.

In Poland, the President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Army. During a visit to Canada, Duda, a national conservative, said he would meet liberal conservative Tusk to discuss the issue of nuclear sharing. According to him, it is definitely one thing that we work together on foreign policy matters.

The United States has deployed nuclear weapons in several European countries for decades. There is no official information about this – apart from Germany, nuclear weapons are said to be stored in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Turkey. The U.S. government has yet to indicate that it is considering a deployment to Eastern Europe — something Moscow may see as a direct provocation.

SDA