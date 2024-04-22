April 23, 2024

Canada: Tusk: Idea of ​​deploying nuclear weapons in Poland 'very serious'

Jordan Lambert April 23, 2024 2 min read
Archive – Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issues a press statement after a joint conversation at the Federal Chancellery. Tusk requests more details on Polish President Duda's statement that the country is ready to deploy nuclear weapons. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa

Keystone

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has demanded more details about President Andrzej Duda's announcement that Poland is open to deploying nuclear weapons. “The idea is very big and very serious, I would say. I have to know all the circumstances for the president to make this statement,” Tusk said in Warsaw on Monday. So he wanted to meet Duda to understand his intentions. “But I want any initiatives to be well prepared by the people in charge – and I hope we all want that.”

Duda previously confirmed in an interview with “Fakt” magazine that his country is ready to deploy US nuclear weapons if NATO deems it necessary. “If there is a decision by our allies to deploy nuclear weapons on our territory as part of nuclear sharing to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, we are ready to do so,” the president said. Both Duda and his defense counsel have already expressed such considerations in the past.

Poland, an EU and NATO country, is one of Ukraine's closest military allies, which is being attacked by Russia. It also borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus.

In Poland, the President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Army. During a visit to Canada, Duda, a national conservative, said he would meet liberal conservative Tusk to discuss the issue of nuclear sharing. According to him, it is definitely one thing that we work together on foreign policy matters.

See also  United Kingdom: Boris Johnson's advisor resigns over racism report row

The United States has deployed nuclear weapons in several European countries for decades. There is no official information about this – apart from Germany, nuclear weapons are said to be stored in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Turkey. The U.S. government has yet to indicate that it is considering a deployment to Eastern Europe — something Moscow may see as a direct provocation.

SDA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Great Britain: Sunak announces extradition flights to Rwanda – Politics

April 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

FIDE100 Torch Relay Celebrated in Canada | Chess Base

April 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The group descends immediately on long-haul routes

April 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Canada: Tusk: Idea of ​​deploying nuclear weapons in Poland 'very serious'

April 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Can you feel climate change? This installation visualizes science

April 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Challenge League: Thun beat Sion in the blockbuster promotion play-off and move within four points of Valais

April 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Mayor of a French city salutes Hitler – an “unfortunate gesture”

April 23, 2024 Esmond Barker