Canada: The Archdiocese of Calgary wants compensation for the indigenous population

For the suffering of Aboriginal children in Catholic boarding schools, Bishop William McGratan of the Canadian Archdiocese of Calgary announced financial support for their bereaved relatives. Survivors and their families should be given “a sum of money to support them in the difficult healing process of their injuries in boarding schools”.

The amounts for these payments and the detailed processing and support plan must therefore be reported to the diocese in September. This was announced by Archbishop McGratan after he consulted with other Canadian bishops and diocesan staff, the Italian press service SIR reported in mid-July.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, there were 25 boarding schools in which the indigenous population were; Four of them were working in the Diocese of Calgary on Catholic orders. So the diocese itself was not directly responsible for the schools.

Diocesan Sign for Justice and Healing

She said the financial compensation should be “a sign of the diocese’s commitment to justice and healing to indigenous peoples and communities” in the country.

Canadian bishops have already begun to raise funds to pay compensation to the indigenous population. The Canadian Bishops’ Conference Permanent Council, CCCB, recently stated that several bishops have submitted fundraising proposals.

In recent weeks, Canadian bishops have spoken out several times to express their solidarity and the church’s readiness to work with the so-called “First Nations” in their search for truth and justice. Pope Francis also invited Canadian political and religious authorities to “humbly embark on the path of reconciliation and healing” at the Hall of Angels on June 6, after the boarding school case in Kamloops, British Columbia, became known. . Pope Francis also wants to meet the indigenous people of Canada at the Vatican in December.

