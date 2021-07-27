Top News

Weak 2.8 magnitude earthquake – Gulf of Alaska, 87 km southeast of King Cove, Aleutians East, Alaska, USA, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 12:12 GMT/Volcano Discovery

July 27, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Weak earthquake of magnitude 2.8 at a depth of 17 km

27. July 12:28 UTC: First message: USGS 16 minutes later.

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth your location these
2.8 17 km 87 km southeast of King Cove, Alaska USGS
2.8 17 km Alaska Peninsula EMSC

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

READ  The majority of voters vote for Biden Offline America | DW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *