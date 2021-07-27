Weak 2.8 magnitude earthquake – Gulf of Alaska, 87 km southeast of King Cove, Aleutians East, Alaska, USA, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 12:12 GMT/Volcano Discovery

Weak earthquake of magnitude 2.8 at a depth of 17 km
27. July 12:28 UTC: First message: USGS 16 minutes later.
Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|these
|2.8
|17 km
|87 km southeast of King Cove, Alaska
|USGS
|2.8
|17 km
|Alaska Peninsula
|EMSC
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.8) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
