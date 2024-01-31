Canada: Cardinal denies abuse allegations

“As far as I know, I have never made inappropriate gestures to anyone, young or old,” Quebec's archbishop said in a video message posted on the archdiocese's website on Tuesday (local time).

Last week, Canadian media reported on the allegations against Lacroix. The church's top cleric in Canada allegedly sexually touched a 17-year-old girl during two Bible meetings between 1987 and 1988. Accordingly, Lacroix's name appears in court documents as part of a larger class action lawsuit. The archbishop pledged to continue working to investigate cases of abuse and provide reparations to victims.

The archbishop had already announced over the weekend that the cardinal wanted to suspend his duties for the time being. Lacroix confirmed this in his message, while insisting it was a “temporary withdrawal” and not a resignation.

APA/AFP/Vincenzo Pinto



Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec since 2011, holds key positions at the Vatican in addition to his episcopate and his honorary role as Primate of the Catholic Church in Canada. Appointed a cardinal by Francis in 2014, he will serve as the pope's closest adviser from 2023 through the so-called Council of Cardinals. The Council of Cardinals should support Francis in reforming the curia and government of the universal church.