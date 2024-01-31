January 31, 2024

Canada: Cardinal denies abuse allegations

Jordan Lambert January 31, 2024 2 min read

Canada

Canadian Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix (66) has denied allegations of sexual abuse. According to the Roman Catholic priest, he faces the trial “with a pure soul and a clear conscience”.

01/31/2024 11.41

Online from today, 11:41 am

“As far as I know, I have never made inappropriate gestures to anyone, young or old,” Quebec's archbishop said in a video message posted on the archdiocese's website on Tuesday (local time).

Last week, Canadian media reported on the allegations against Lacroix. The church's top cleric in Canada allegedly sexually touched a 17-year-old girl during two Bible meetings between 1987 and 1988. Accordingly, Lacroix's name appears in court documents as part of a larger class action lawsuit. The archbishop pledged to continue working to investigate cases of abuse and provide reparations to victims.

Offices are closed

The archbishop had already announced over the weekend that the cardinal wanted to suspend his duties for the time being. Lacroix confirmed this in his message, while insisting it was a “temporary withdrawal” and not a resignation.

APA/AFP/Vincenzo Pinto

Cardinal Lacroix faces charges

Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec since 2011, holds key positions at the Vatican in addition to his episcopate and his honorary role as Primate of the Catholic Church in Canada. Appointed a cardinal by Francis in 2014, he will serve as the pope's closest adviser from 2023 through the so-called Council of Cardinals. The Council of Cardinals should support Francis in reforming the curia and government of the universal church.

See also  Unconfirmed earthquake: 41 km southeast of Sault Ste. Mary, Algoma, Ontario, Canada on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 14:00 GMT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US official: Pacific islands to boost digital security to connect undersea cables – January 31, 2024 at 4:14 am

January 31, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Mexico to review labor rights violations at Atento centers – January 30, 2024 at 6:11 pm

January 31, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Second at Shopping Alliance Arena…

January 30, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Experts at the World Trade Organization expect a decline in the economy

January 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to travel to Great Britain for Christmas

January 31, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Why are insects attracted to light?

January 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Maro Itoje: England lock signs new 'long-term' contract with Saracens

January 31, 2024 Eileen Curry