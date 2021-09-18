California wildfires – the world’s largest tree is in danger

The largest tree in the world is in danger
A forest fire is heading towards Sequoia National Park. Preparations are underway to protect the thousand-year-old sequoia trees.
General Sherman has been there for over 2,500 years. It is now threatened by a forest fire in California. With a height of 83 meters and a circumference of up to 11 meters, it is the largest tree in the world. More than 2,000 other sequoia trees in California’s Sequoia National Park, which are among the largest in the world, are also endangered.
A powerful thunderstorm ignited the so-called Colonial and Paradise Fires on September 9, which have since spread to the high mountains of the Sierra Nevada. Even after more than a week, the fires are still not under control, as the steep and inaccessible terrain makes it difficult to put out the fires, according to «Los Angeles Times». Now they are heading towards the famous grove of giant trees in the national park.
Fight fire with fire
Staff buildings in the national park and nearby villages have already been evacuated. More than 350 firefighters battle wildfires with helicopters and firefighting aircraft. Sequoia National Park spokeswoman Rebecca Patterson said the park’s most prominent giant trees will now be protected in the same way as buildings. “Los Angeles Times».
More than 7,400 wildfires are making their way across the US state this year, BBC reports. The fires were ignited by high temperatures and severe drought. The second largest wildfire ever recorded, called the Dixie Fire, broke out near Sacramento this summer.
Global warming is making extremely high temperatures and droughts more likely. A large area Forest fires broke out this summer Among others are Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Siberia, Canada, Algeria, the Amazon region, and South Africa.
Found an error?Report now.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”