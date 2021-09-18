California wildfires – the world’s largest tree is in danger

– The largest tree in the world is in danger A forest fire is heading towards Sequoia National Park. Preparations are underway to protect the thousand-year-old sequoia trees. Julia Barandon

Small protection for the largest tree: General Sherman, the largest tree in the world, wrapped in aluminum foil. Photo: Handout National Park Service (AFP)

General Sherman has been there for over 2,500 years. It is now threatened by a forest fire in California. With a height of 83 meters and a circumference of up to 11 meters, it is the largest tree in the world. More than 2,000 other sequoia trees in California’s Sequoia National Park, which are among the largest in the world, are also endangered.

A powerful thunderstorm ignited the so-called Colonial and Paradise Fires on September 9, which have since spread to the high mountains of the Sierra Nevada. Even after more than a week, the fires are still not under control, as the steep and inaccessible terrain makes it difficult to put out the fires, according to «Los Angeles Times». Now they are heading towards the famous grove of giant trees in the national park.

Tough battle: Firefighter Bruce Wills extinguishes a fire in Sequoia National Forest. (August 25, 2021) Photograph: Patrick Fallon (AFP)

Fight fire with fire

Staff buildings in the national park and nearby villages have already been evacuated. More than 350 firefighters battle wildfires with helicopters and firefighting aircraft. Sequoia National Park spokeswoman Rebecca Patterson said the park’s most prominent giant trees will now be protected in the same way as buildings. “Los Angeles Times».

The trees are wrapped in aluminum foil. These reflect heat and protect against flying embers. Firefighters are also scheduled to remove vegetation around the trees and light a weak fire near the trees. “When a larger, less controlled fire enters an area, a sudden shortage of fuel slows it down and sometimes even stops it,” Patterson explains. Experts fear the flames will soon reach the giant trees. There is hope for giant trees. In 2015 the area was saved from a forest fire. In addition, sequoias have adapted to wildfires and even used for reproduction. When the flames heat their cones, they release the seeds. But the increasing and very strong wildfires are leading to ecological imbalance. Big forest fire last year Destroy 10% of the sequoia trees Not refundable.

More than 7,400 wildfires are making their way across the US state this year, BBC reports. The fires were ignited by high temperatures and severe drought. The second largest wildfire ever recorded, called the Dixie Fire, broke out near Sacramento this summer.

Global warming is making extremely high temperatures and droughts more likely. A large area Forest fires broke out this summer Among others are Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Siberia, Canada, Algeria, the Amazon region, and South Africa.

