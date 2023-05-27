Broadcasting Germany – USA live on TV, live streaming and cursor – Finland-Latvia World Cup semi-finals

On Saturday evenings, shows are presented German national ice hockey team when World Championship Historic opportunity in Finland and Latvia. ought to DEB team That is, reaching the final, this will be the equivalent of the first German World Cup medal Since 1953. Then he won Germany The silver medal, next to the second place in 1930, the best result in the history of the association.

For this, national coach Harold Criss’s team must first but v United States of America Prove and knock out the North American favorite from the tournament. The two teams faced each other in the preliminary round. The United States prevailed there 3: 2 against Germany.

The duel with the two-time world champion takes place on Saturday at 17:20 at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

Here you can find all information about the broadcast of the World Cup semi-final matches between Germany and the United States.

the World Cup semi-final matches between Germany and the United States of America In Tampere (Finland) will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV “Sport 1” transformation. Also a pay TV station Magenta Sports Shows the duel between DEB team from National coach Harold Kress A two-time world champion Ice Hockey World Championships Live on TV. Bully is in Finland at 17:20.

In addition to television broadcasts “Sport 1” live broadcast to Semi-finals between Germany and the United States of America when Ice Hockey World Championships 2023 in. also Magenta Sports Broadcast the match Captain Moritz SeiderAnd Moritz SeiderAnd Nico Storm and co live in the stream. fight for it last in Tampere It rises from 5:20 p.m.

Ice Hockey World Championships: Germany – United States live in bar

This website accompanies Eurosport.de Semi-finals between Germany and the United States of America when Ice Hockey World Championships 2023 live at the strip. Here you will also find all information about World Championship In Latvia and Finland with DEB team for the best scorers John Jason PetrkaAnd Moritz SeiderAnd Moritz Mueller And Nico Storm.

