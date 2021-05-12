British Trade Minister Greg Hands visit vbw

On the occasion of the visit of British Trade Minister Greg Hands to vbw, General Manager of vbw – Vereinigung der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e. P. , Bertram Brossardt, on the long friendly relations between Bavaria and the United Kingdom: “This must also be the case in the future – although Problems and uncertainties in the European-British trade in goods and services since Brexit.

Although companies have prepared as much as possible for new trade barriers in recent years, they are facing their effects. Especially in times when companies are struggling with the massive economic recession caused by the Coronavirus, Brexit is also a huge burden in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and now it is important to work together to reduce the problems. So we are very pleased with the British Commerce Secretary’s visit, ”Brossardt said. Delays in the movement of goods into Great Britain, bureaucratic hurdles, increased transportation costs, applicable customs duties, import sales tax, and the uncertainty caused by the labeling of new British products were discussed.

It was agreed to hold a joint meeting on trade and economic relations for the month of July. The Vbw Brexit hotline will also be re-announced. A festival for the British Bavarian Court is scheduled for September. The goal should be to eliminate the shortcomings on both sides and restore them as quickly as possible Constructive cooperation To come back. That is what we both stand for, ”Brossardt concluded in an interview with Greg Hands. Trade Minister Greg Handes added:“ The UK and Bavaria are working closely together. Trade and investment Such as Science and research. 20 percent of all German investment in Great Britain comes from Bavaria. On the contrary, there are also 260 British companies in Bavaria that employ a total of 42,000 people. We have a long-standing friendship with Germany that extends to Common values ​​and interests based on. “

In the first two months of 2021, Bavarian exports to the UK were 22.2 per cent lower than the previous year. With a turnover of 15.3 billion euros in 2020, Great Britain is the ninth most important trading partner of the free nation.