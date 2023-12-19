Brexit: Great Britain wants to significantly strengthen the rights of air travelers

Brexit: Image: iStock/oversnap

The UK Department for Transport is introducing a reform of air passengers’ rights, which would not be possible without leaving the EU. It fundamentally deviates from the EU air passenger regulation and improves the situation of consumers.

Marka Marka British business traveler According to the Department for Transport, the planned strengthening of air passengers’ rights was only possible “by leaving the European Union”. The key point here is fairer compensation for domestic flight delays, which is based on the British rail and ferry compensation model.

Advantage for consumers

Accordingly, passengers will receive a 25 percent refund in case of delay of more than one hour, 50 percent in case of delay of more than two hours, and a full refund in case of delay of more than three hours. This means that the UK Department for Transport (DfT) is moving away from EU Air Passenger Regulation 261, which Great Britain currently recognises.

The EU Air Passenger Regulation currently stipulates compensation as soon as possible for delays of three hours or more, which is calculated depending on the flight route and ranges between 250 and 600 euros.

More obligations to airlines

The DfT is also considering whether it should require all airlines to join an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) arbitration board. Membership is currently voluntary. Other consumer rights such as damage to wheelchairs and further CAA rights are also included in the reform plan. The Civil Aviation Authority may have the right to impose direct fines on airlines that violate consumer rights.

Every Briton can view and comment on the air rights reform proposals until 27 March. Only then does the designated path through Parliament begin.

(thy)

You may also be interested in:

The Flight Right portal simplifies aviation compensation for businesses

Lufthansa ruling: Compensation is also available for company tariffs

Return Problems: The flight was canceled – what to do?