It is known that Gareth Bale and Real Madrid will part ways in the summer of 2022. Now, however, it seems clear where the 32-year-old’s journey could go.

According to the “Washington Post”, the Welsh international advisory team is currently in the American capital, Washington, to hold talks with officials of DC United, the new workplace of former fast striker Taxiarchis Fountas.

Both parties have been in contact in the past, but this did not work out.

To be able to finally sign Bale, you have to dig deep into your pocket. The winger Washington will likely cost more than Wayne Rooney, as he transferred ten million euros to Everton in the summer of 2018.

The capital does not have to pay at least one fee this time, but the Welsh star’s salary will be higher.

Bale is looking for practice

However, there is a promising competitor to recruit Americans. Cardiff City, the club that plays in the tournament from Bale’s home country, also wants the outside player. The question will likely be whether the star can imagine an association with a second-tier club.

Bale hasn’t played a role at Real Madrid for a long time. The Wales captain is struggling to find a club where he can play enough matches before his national team’s potential qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. But before that, the “Dragon” still had to win the final in June against the winner of the Ukraine-Scotland match.

If Bale and his company manage to qualify, it will only be the second time that a small part of the UK have played in a World Cup final since 1958.



Text source: © LAOLA1.at





to the top » comments..